Pritzker and Chicago staff working from home after colleague tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Chicago office staff will be working from home after a senior staff member in the governor’s office tested positive for the new coronavirus, Pritzker’s office announced Monday.

Pritzker was tested Sunday, and the results were negative, according to the governor’s office. The rest of the governor’s staff who have been reporting to the office also tested negative, the office said.

The governor’s office says about 20 staff members have been working from the James R. Thompson Center, following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and social distancing measures. The rest of the office staff already was working from home.

Among those who now will be working from home is Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who is leading the state’s response to COVID-19, Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said.