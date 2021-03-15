Pritzker-appointed commission to call for early childhood education funding overhaul

Theresa Hawley, an assistant to Ruiz who also helped staff the commission, said its upcoming report on the matter will ask that funds for early childhood programs be determined using a model similar to the evidence-based system for K-12 education and for all funding to be centralized into one state agency.

That report is due later this month.

The funding model that the commission developed considers the cost of providing high-quality services for all children in the state.

It includes the cost of hiring teachers and staff at competitive wages, appropriate staffing levels, food and food services, staff training and professional development and various administrative expenses.

The commission then estimated per-child costs for services along different age ranges and regions of the state. For example, preschool care was estimated to cost between $15,500 and $18,000 annually per child in areas outside the city of Chicago, while within Chicago, those services would cost between $16,000 and $20,700.