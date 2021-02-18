Pritzker budget plan keeps spending flat, closes $900 million in 'corporate loopholes'

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday proposed a $41.58 billion state budget for the next fiscal year that relies on more than $900 million in savings from the elimination of "corporate loopholes," relatively flat spending overall, increases for some programs, no income-tax increase and a second year of skipping a recommended $350 million boost for the school aid formula.

"I had bolder plans for our state budget than what I am going to present to you today. It would be a lie to suggest otherwise," Pritzker said during his annual budget and State of the State address.

"But as all our families have had to make hard choices over the past year, so too does state government," Pritzker said. "And right now, we need to pass a balanced budget that finds the right equilibrium between tightening our belts and preventing more hardships for Illinoisans carrying a heavy load."

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic governor spoke in a prerecorded, streamed message from the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, where a state-managed COVID-19 mass-vaccination clinic got underway Wednesday.