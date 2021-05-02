Pritzker budget seeks to net state $932M by eliminating 'corporate loopholes'

Demmer said lawmakers got rid of it because it didn't make sense to have a tax on businesses that in some cases was as low as $25 and Maisch said he believes many businesses that should have paid the tax didn't and the state didn't bother tracking them down for it. Bush also did not feel strongly about reinstating it, but said she had not looked into it much.

Cap retailer's discount at $1,000 a month: $73 million

Under current tax law, Illinois retailers receive a 1.75% discount on the sales taxes they owe. Pritzker's office says this discount costs the state and local governments $250 million a year. By capping it a $1,000 a month, they say businesses with income less than $500,000 a month, or about 99% of businesses, will not be impacted.

"Illinois is one of only 26 states of the 45 to impose a sales tax nationally that has such a program. Most states with this tax expenditure limit or cap it in some way," the CTBA says.

However, Maisch points out tax discounts matter to businesses and the overall health of the economy, even if it is a small number of businesses being effected.