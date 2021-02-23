Pritzker calls for $15 million loan program to assist areas hit by record-high gas prices

At Pritzker’s request, the Illinois Finance Authority has developed a low-interest $15 million loan program for communities impacted by record-high utility costs. The money would go directly to the municipalities, but the specifics of interest rates and terms are set to be discussed Thursday in a special meeting with the IFA board. Viele said she expects the interest rate to be low with a timeframe of a couple years for repayment.

Pritzker’s Deputy Press Secretary Jose Sanchez Molina said an estimated 40 to 50 municipalities who have been affected by the pipeline will be included in the loan program.

The record-high utility bills come at a time when many are already strapped for money as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Pawnee Mayor Jeff Clark said that neither the village of Pawnee nor the individual residents, a population of about 2,700 people, can afford to absorb the gas price increases.

“With the assistance from the state, Pawnee will be able to pay these gas bills to stay current with our suppliers and avoid penalties and late fees that could be assessed,” Clark said. “We will be able to spread the pain to our residents over a longer period of time. And that is really huge.”