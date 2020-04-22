Pritzker: Changes to stay-at-home order coming, but ‘normal’ a long way away

The latest peak prediction came as the state announced 119 more deaths in the past 24 hours — more than the previous two days combined — bringing total fatalities to 1,468 in Illinois. There were also 1,551 more confirmed cases, bringing the total to 33,059.

Still, Pritzker said, there won’t be any return to “normal” until the state can adequately test and track the virus, and being able to do so is not immediately on the radar.

“There isn't enough testing and there won't be for some time,” he said, adding “to really open everything up,” the state is “going to need a whole lot more.”

That means, Pritzker said, “we have to leave things, you know, still in a place that seems not normal for everybody and won't be for some time.”

“But we're going to work hard to make it more normal and make it easier for people and certainly we want people to be able to get outside and enjoy themselves,” he said.

The state has now tested 154,997 people for the virus, an increase of 6,639 from the day before as it has yet to near the administration’s goal of 10,000 daily despite claims by Pritzker last week that the state was ramping up testing and had “eliminated our supply chain problems as they relate to viral transport medium (VTM) and swabs.”