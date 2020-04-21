Pritzker: Changes to stay-at-home order coming, but ‘normal’ a long way away

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Changes are coming to the stay-at-home order, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said again at his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday in Chicago, but it is unclear what they are and when they will happen.

More information on what models the state is using to predict a peak and what changes will be made to the order is “coming in the very near future,” Pritzker said, and many options are being considered,

“We're looking at lots of things like that,” Pritzker said when asked about the possibility of opening golf courses. “We understand the summer is different than what we've had up to now, which has been colder weather. We want to consider all of those things, that's just one of the many, many things we are trying take into consideration.”

He faced the questioning at his daily briefing hours after telling the Washington Post that he is now anticipating a mid-May peak in the number of cases of the virus in Illinois.

He predicted that smaller, later peak and said wide compliance with his stay-at-home order is the reason for the delay to what was an initial prediction of an April peak. He said that compliance has helped save lives and limit strain on the hospital system.