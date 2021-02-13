Pritzker defends expansion of 1B eligibility category for COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois

The state's current 1B category includes everyone 65 and older as well as younger people who are first-responders or "essential workers" such as teachers, grocery store workers and transit workers.

Making an appointment for vaccine through a local health department, pharmacy or there site is "no doubt a frustrating effort that requires enormous patience," Pritzker said, noting that he still hasn't been vaccinated.

"We still have not received enough vaccine from the federal government for everyone who's eligible in phase 1B," the 56-year-old governor said.

But he said he believes the increasing supplies and another vaccine will prevent waiting lists from becoming overwhelming while giving earlier access to vaccine to Black people and others younger than 65 in high-risk groups.

People with chronic health conditions "are disproportionately low-income and nonwhite," Pritzker said. "That's precisely because of the existing structural and generational inequities that I'm trying to eradicate."

For example, he said, Black people are twice as likely as whites to have diabetes, a risk factor for complications from COVID-19.