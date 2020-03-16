Pritzker: Election still on, despite coronavirus concerns

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that Illinois' primary election won't be postponed, even as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached triple digits, the legislative session was halted and the federal government suggested avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more.

During his daily briefing about the potentially deadly illness caused by the coronavirus, Pritzker pointed to Tuesday's election as a touchstone of normalcy in a chaotic time. His state public health director reported that the number of cases in Illinois has hit 105 in 15 counties.

“This is the right thing to do. Our democracy needs to go on, we need to elect leaders,” Pritzker said. “If we cancel these elections, when would you have an election?”

Ohio officials took action Monday to try to postpone that state's primary, one of four scheduled for Tuesday along with Illinois, Florida and Arizona.

Pritzker's briefing began just after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the 10-person gathering guidelines. But President Donald Trump said postponing balloting is “unnecessary" and Pritzker said health experts he consulted convinced him that voting could be conducted safely.