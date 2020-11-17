Pritzker expected to lower capacity for shops, shut down casinos

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce targeted restrictions for retail shops and a shutdown of casinos in the state’s latest effort to slow the surging coronavirus, sources told the Chicago Tribune.

Just ahead of the busiest shopping season of the year, most retailers would be under a 25% capacity limit, down from the current 50%, sources said. A 50% capacity limit would remain for grocery stores.

In addition to casinos, video gambling terminals statewide would be shut down under the plan.

The new measures would take effect at midnight Friday, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The measures stop short of a full-blown return to a stay-at-home order like the one Pritzker issued in March, something he suggested in recent days could be in the offing. Details of the latest changes are expected at a 2:30 p.m. briefing.

Outdoor dining, elective surgeries, and salon and spa services that allow for a mask to be worn all will be allowed to continue, according to the source familiar with the plan.

Decisions on whether to continue in-person instruction at schools will be left up to local districts, sources said.