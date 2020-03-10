Pritzker expresses frustration with feds as coronavirus confirmed outside Cook County

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed frustration with the federal government's response to the spread of coronavirus Tuesday, as the state confirmed its first cases outside of Cook County.
“We have not received enough tests,” the Chicago Democrat said. The state's confirmed infection tally hit 19 on Tuesday, but the governor said the state would like to be able to test any person who shows symptoms or wants to be tested. He said federal officials have not kept their word.
“We’ve been told now for days and days and days — indeed weeks, I would argue — that there are commercial labs that would be coming online,” he said. “I was just told today commercial labs would be coming online within days. Once again, I’ve been told the same thing again. We haven’t seen it.”
The only places able to test for COVID-19 right now are the three state-run labs in Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale.
State and Chicago public health officials reported eight new cases Tuesday, including a woman in her 60s from west-suburban Kane County and a teenage male from McHenry County northwest of Chicago. Neither had traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 nor had any connection to someone previously diagnosed.
The governor raised questions about whether large-scale gatherings such as the city's upcoming St. Patrick's Day celebrations can go ahead.
Given the concerns about the possibility of viral transmission at large gatherings, Pritzker said government officials and organizers of this weekend's popular St. Patrick's Day celebration in Chicago are discussing its fate. An announcement was expected.
"As you saw, Boston and Dublin have both canceled their St Patrick's Day celebrations," Pritzker said. "I want to keep people safe and I think we've got to follow the guidance that medical experts give us."
The new coronavirus that has sickened thousands across the globe causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can sometimes be fatal.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.
"As anticipated, we have reached the point where we are likely to see additional cases, reflecting additional spread within the communities each day forward," Pritzker said.
The other new cases were all reported in Cook County, including a male in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, a woman and a man in their 40s; and two Chicago residents, men in their 40s.
"Public health officials are investigating the travel history of all the new cases, as well as any contacts with a known case," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director. "All the new cases are in isolation, either at home or in a hospital, and are doing well."
Pritzker also criticized President Donald Trump's administration’s decision to forgo the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 test, which has been used on hundreds of thousands of people in Europe and Asia, in favor of its own test.
“We could have been using that weeks ago here in the United States,” he said. “It’s been too long already.”
Officials have said the best ways to avoid contracting COVID-19 include covering your coughs and sneezes, washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, avoiding touching your face, staying home when you are sick and cleaning frequently-touched surfaces.
Illinoisans who think they might have the virus may call the state’s COVID-19 hotline (1-800-889-3931) or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.