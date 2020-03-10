Pritzker expresses frustration with feds as coronavirus confirmed outside Cook County

Given the concerns about the possibility of viral transmission at large gatherings, Pritzker said government officials and organizers of this weekend's popular St. Patrick's Day celebration in Chicago are discussing its fate. An announcement was expected.

"As you saw, Boston and Dublin have both canceled their St Patrick's Day celebrations," Pritzker said. "I want to keep people safe and I think we've got to follow the guidance that medical experts give us."

The new coronavirus that has sickened thousands across the globe causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can sometimes be fatal.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

"As anticipated, we have reached the point where we are likely to see additional cases, reflecting additional spread within the communities each day forward," Pritzker said.