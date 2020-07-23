Pritzker extends moratorium on evictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the ban on evictions until Aug. 22 as the state continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ban on housing evictions was scheduled to expire at the end of this month.

"I take this step today because I want to ensure we have support in place for those who are most vulnerable," Pritzker said at a Chicago news conference.

Illinois lawmakers put into place two programs -- each with $150 million worth of funding -- to provide assistance to renters and homeowners at risk of losing their housing because of the pandemic. With many people losing jobs because of the pandemic, thousands faced eviction for not paying rents or foreclosure for not paying mortgages.

Pritzker said that renters can begin applying for assistance the week of Aug. 10 and homeowners can apply beginning the week of Aug. 28. Pritzker said that through the fall, renters can receive grants of up to $5,000 and homeowners can receive grants of up to $15,000. The grants are available through the Illinois Housing Development Authority.