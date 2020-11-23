Pritzker: 'Glimmer of hope' emerges in COVID fight, but public must keep guard up

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that he sees a “glimmer of hope” in recent downturns in the number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in Illinois after a raging fall surge of infections but warned the public not to let its guard down.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Pritzker said at his daily coronavirus briefing. “This is going to take weeks, not days.”
The state’s top public health official again sounded the alarm about the possibility that recent gains could quickly reverse if people don’t heed the advice of health experts to avoid holiday travel and limit Thanksgiving gatherings to their own households.
“Thanksgiving hasn’t happened yet,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “People can still change their plans and change the outcome.
“We don’t have to have superspreader events at homes throughout our state and throughout the country and then bring it back. Please reconsider your plan and see if we can be part of the solution.”
State public health officials reported 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily total since Nov. 4. Over the past week, the state has averaged 11,339 new cases per day. A week earlier, the average was 12,384 cases per day, the highest seven-day average since the start of the pandemic.
The average of new cases as a share of total tests — the case positivity rate — also has come down after skyrocketing throughout October and early November. The case positivity rate hit a seven-day average of 10.9% for the week ending Sunday, down from a peak of 13.2% for the week ending Nov. 12. The rate was 8.1% at the start of November and 3.4% a month earlier.
The small positive signs come a little more than two weeks after the last of the 11 regions in Pritzker’s reopening plan was put under tighter restrictions, including a prohibition on indoor dining and bar service and a lower limit on gathering sizes, due to rising regional positivity rates.
“Is there a glimmer of hope? There is,” Pritzker said. “And I’m always looking for that glimmer of hope.”
But the governor noted that the positivity rate is still in double-digits and the state is still averaging more than 10,000 new cases per day.
And deaths and hospitalizations — both lagging indicators of how the virus is spreading — remain high.
State officials reported 47 more fatalities Monday, and a seven-day average of 112 deaths per day. The statewide death toll now stands at 11,552 since March.
The state’s hospitals also continue to fill up. As of Sunday night, there were 6,171 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide. For the first time, the state is averaging more than 6,000 people in the hospital with the coronavirus per day over the past week.
The numbers of patients in intensive care and on ventilators also continue to rise to levels approaching the crest of the first wave in the spring. In some regions of the state, only a few dozen — or fewer — intensive care beds are available.
Officials have said it takes one or two incubation periods — roughly two to four weeks — to gauge whether measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus are effective. So it’s not yet known whether the new statewide restrictions that took effect Friday, which include lower capacity limits for most retail stores and tighter rules for gyms, hotels and other industries, are working as intended.
In keeping with those rules, which also encourage everyone who can to work from home, Pritzker is holding his daily COVID-19 briefings remotely this week and most of his staff is working from home.
