Pritzker has signed more COVID-related executive actions. Here's a look at what's been approved.
Pritzker has signed more COVID-related executive actions. Here's a look at what's been approved.

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation now runs through Aug. 22, Illinois Department of Corrections facilities resumed acceptance of transfers from county jails, and initial deposits into sports betting accounts must once again be made in person, as opposed to online.

That’s after a series of executive actions taken by Pritzker since Friday extended the proclamation and a number of virus-related measures.

