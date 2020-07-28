Pritzker has signed more COVID-related executive actions. Here's a look at what's been approved.

PRISON TRANSFERS: Pritzker’s executive order number 50 of 2020 — the 46th related to COVID-19 — was signed Monday night, allowing for the transfer of inmates from county jails to IDOC facilities.
With the exception of transfers made at the discretion of the IDOC director, the practice had been on hold since March 26 when the governor signed an order aimed at limiting spread of the virus at state correctional facilities.
An internal IDOC memo issued Monday, when the transfers were to resume, outlined that any prisoner being transferred would be masked, and 50-passenger transfer buses would be limited to carrying 12 inmates, all socially distanced. Temperature checks and testing would be conducted at multiple points.
Someone being transferred to a facility must quarantine for 14 days prior to the transfer, and a COVID-19 test must be performed within 72 hours of the transfer. Proof of a negative test will be sent with the transferee to the new facility.
Transferees who are symptomatic upon their arrival will receive a rapid result test, and if the result is positive, the offender and any other people riding on the same transport will not be allowed into the IDOC facility, but will be transported back to the county jail.
Upon arrival, transferees will be required to wash their hands, and their face coverings will be disposed of and replaced with a new one.
Once the procedure is completed, the new arrivals will quarantine for 14 days in a special unit, and will be tested within 72 hours of when the quarantine is scheduled to end.
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association filed a lawsuit against the governor and IDOC in late May in an effort to compel them to accept county jail transfers. The latest court appearance in the case was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.