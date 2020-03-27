Pritzker keeps pressure on feds, asks all medical professionals to join COVID-19 fight

“So I'm so pleased to hear that there's some movement, but that's only GM. That's terrific. But we need more, we need much more,” Pritzker said.

The governor said the market for medical equipment and personal protective equipment, or PPE, is “like the Wild West,” and states are competing against each other as well as the federal government and foreign nations in their attempts to procure the medical gear.

“That's why you need the Defense Production Act to be invoked, so that we can get the ventilators here in the United States for what our needs are here,” Pritzker said. “We're making them in the United States, we should be able to buy them here in the United States. But, you know, that’s not happening for everybody today, and there certainly aren't enough ventilators going around.”

Pritzker said he has a team working to procure medical equipment at the state level, and another shipment of N95 masks was recently received.

The governor also called on all licensed health care professionals in the state to sign up for a new emergency alert system at illinoishelps.net.