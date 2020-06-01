Pritzker mobilizes 250 more National Guard members, declares disaster in 9 counties

He added “the pain will fall disproportionately on the backs of our small business owners, our working families and our communities of color.”

“It has to stop,” the governor added. “We have to take care of our people. And for that reason we will continue to flexibly deploy Illinois State Police and the National Guard strategically as we work with the dual purpose of protecting Illinoisans, as well as the First Amendment rights of peaceful protesters.”

While Pritzker said some will point to the looting and “use it to dismiss the pain and the anguish and sorrow of the moment,” the peaceful protestors should not be overlooked.

“We cannot allow those who have taken advantage of this moment to loot and smash to also steal the voices of those expressing a need for real, meaningful change,” he said. “That will not be our story here in Illinois. Because this anger doesn't come out of nowhere, it's born of decades and centuries of systemic racism and injustice.”

Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, said the Guard was used to “provide a cordon” around the city of Chicago Sunday, setting a perimeter and “supporting those peaceful protesters and ensuring control of the downtown area.”