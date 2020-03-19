Pritzker: 3 more Illinois deaths reported from COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and health officials say three more people in Illinois have died from COVID-19 and the number of cases has risen to 422.
Those who died were a Will County man in his 50s, a Cook County woman in her 80s and a Florida woman in her 70s who was being treated in Sangamon County. The first coronavirus-related death in Illinois was announced Tuesday, a Cook County woman in her 60s.
The confirmed cases now exist in 22 counties, said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number of deaths and confirmed cases is expected to continue to rise.
"As you test more, you will identify more," she said.
Sangamon County officials earlier announced the death of the 71-year-old woman, who had traveled to the Springfield area before she showed symptoms. Her diagnosis was first announced Saturday.
Pritzker said the state had conducted more than 1,000 tests on Wednesday. In a few days, he said, the state will be able to conduct more than 2,000 tests per day.
"These tests are only discovering people who already have the virus," he said.
Pritzker said the Illinois National Guard would begin assisting with testing and working to expand the state's hospital capacity.
"My team and I are working day and night, closely considering every option on the table," the governor said, saying he was looking at steps taken by other countries and cities.
Pritzker said he wanted to clear up rumors that have been circulating:
"Essential services will not close," he said. "Interstates, highways and bridges will stay open. Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations — these sources of fundamental supplies will continue to operate. There is no need to hoard food, gas or medicine."
Pritzker and state health officials are providing new totals and other information each afternoon. On Wednesday, they announced 128 new cases, bringing the state total to 288, and warned that the numbers would get higher before they decreased.
Illinois has launched an online resource for residents looking to learn about COVID-19 cases, preparation tips, or in need of other resources: coronavirus.illinois.gov.
The Public Health Department’s statewide hotline is 1-800-889-3931, and its related email address for questions is dph.sick@illinois.gov.
