Pritzker now says budget can include added $350 million for K-12 schools

House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, in a news conference that occurred in Springfield at the same time Pritzker’s was going on in Chicago, said lawmakers are well into the process of planning a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. He said he was optimistic about the latest COGFA report, but the state’s financial picture is still somewhat bleak.

“Revenue has continued to perform very, very well,” Harris said. “The economy of the state of Illinois has been performing better than we had expected. And to be honest, we initially planned for this year very conservatively, not knowing what COVID would bring.”

Federal stimulus packages, including the recent American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden, have aided the state’s recovery, Harris said.

“It's given families some disposable income, that has allowed them to go out and spend, you know, to support their families,” he said. “And that has in turn, raised our income taxes and our sales taxes in the state.”

Lawmakers will have to project whether the rosy revenue projections for the end of this fiscal year will carry on into the next fiscal year.