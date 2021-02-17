Pritzker outlines $41.6 billion budget with flat spending

He said in the past 20 years, as pension payments have become an increasing burden on state finances, Illinois’ number of government employees has shrunk by 30%, the Illinois State Police force has shrunk by 40% and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency work force shrunk by 60%

“If there is anything the last year should have taught us, it is that we need a reliably well-funded government,” he said. “Many on the far right have made their name in politics by touting cuts to unemployment programs and health insurance coverage. They called anyone who sought unemployment benefits ‘takers.’ They demonize state employees. And they fought unrelentingly to eliminate any state or federal funds designed to make health care more accessible, equitable and fair.”

Much of the speech was dedicated to demonstrating the toll of the pandemic both on society and state finances.

“I had bolder plans for our state budget than what I am going to present to you today. It would be a lie to suggest otherwise,” Pritzker said. “But as all our families have had to make hard choices over the last year, so too does state government.”