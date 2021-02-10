Pritzker proposing no spending hikes, no tax increases to deal with COVID-19-related woes

Almost $2 billion of an anticipated $3.9 billion revenue shortfall for the fiscal year that ends June 30 is related to COVID-19-related drops in revenue, Pritzker has said.

In addition to the $711 million in cuts this fiscal year, the state is planning to borrow to make up part of the rest of the shortfall. The governor's budget will not rely on additional federal funding, if it comes through in the form of a future stimulus package, to balance the state budget, Abudayyeh said.

For the next fiscal year, the projected budget deficit is projected to be $3 billion, rather than $5 billion as previously estimated, Abudayyeh said. That's because Pritzker decided to pay off $700 million in debts early and because the economy is performing more strongly than expected, leading to potentially more revenue for state government, she said.

It's unclear how Pritzker would deal with the adjusted $3 billion budget deficit.

Illinois Senate President Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, reacted to Pritzker's plans for fiscal 2020 in a statement that said he hopes Pritzker's budget "reflects the will of the voters expressed so clearly in the last election that they want state government to live within its means instead of once again reaching into people's pockets to balance the state budget."

McConchie added: "I am specifically interested in seeing what solutions the governor has to help get our small businesses and unemployed workers back on their feet as they continue to struggle through the pandemic. I look forward to seeing the details and hope to work with him to get the state back onto a path of prosperity and responsibility.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0