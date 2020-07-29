Pritzker: Public cynical about ComEd scheme, but voters should separate that from income tax vote this fall

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday acknowledged that an alleged ComEd bribery scheme implicating House Speaker Michael Madigan has added to an abounding cynicism among Illinois voters.
Still, the Democratic governor sought to separate such voter cynicism from how the public should view his Nov. 3 push to change Illinois’ income-tax structure.
Pritzker also said he has supported ethics reforms in Springfield even before ComEd paid a $200 million fine and agreed to cooperate with federal investigators. But the governor once again stopped short of summoning lawmakers into special session to deal with the issue or calling for Madigan to step down unless his connection to the alleged scheme was proven.
Speaking at an unrelated news conference at the Thompson Center, the first-term governor said he was “concerned overall” about a history of corruption in Illinois “among Republicans and among Democrats.”
“There’s just no doubt I think there’s cynicism that abounds among voters, and rightfully so when you hear about what Commonwealth Edison did and what anybody that was engaged may have done,” Pritzker said.
Prosecutors this month accused the state’s largest utility of orchestrating a “yearslong bribery scheme” involving jobs, contracts and payments to Madigan allies. Prosecutors said ComEd attempted to “influence and reward” Madigan by providing financial benefits to some close to him, often through Downstate lobbyist Michael McClain, a key confidant and adviser at the center of the probe.
Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing, and a spokeswoman previously issued a statement saying the speaker “has never made a legislative decision with improper motives and has engaged in no wrongdoing here.” Madigan, the Illinois Democratic Party chairman, is the nation’s longest-serving speaker and has served in the post since 1983 with the exception of two years.
Pritzker is seeking voter approval Nov. 3 of a change in the state’s constitution to move Illinois from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate tax structure that increases as income rises.
Such a change would generate billions of dollars in new tax revenue. But Republicans and their allies, who have long campaigned against Madigan, have worked against the measure and suggested voters question why they should send more tax dollars to a state with a long history of financial mismanagement.
Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune who is bankrolling the campaign for the tax change, sought to separate the ComEd-Madigan issue from his proposal.
“I know that there are people who would like to have these things related to one another. They’re not,” the governor said.
“The truth is that we have an unfair tax system in the state of Illinois in which wealthy people pay the same rate in state taxes as people who are middle class or people who are working class. That’s not fair. There ought to be a higher rate for people who are millionaires and billionaires and there ought to be a lower rate for people who are working class, middle class families trying to make ends meet. That’s what this is about,” he said.
Pritzker said he offered proposals months ago for improving ethics in government, including a revolving-door ban on legislators who leave and lobby their colleagues.
“So we need to move on ethics legislation, no doubt about it,” he said without addressing his powers to call legislators back into session to deal with the issue. Pritzker previously has dismissed calls from Republican lawmakers for such a special session, instead saying he hoped it could be dealt with in the scheduled fall veto session.
Pritzker stood by his view that Madigan should resign “if these allegations are true,” saying his past calls for others to step down followed “a raid” or “an indictment.”
“That is the standard that I think is reasonable,” Pritzker said. Federal authorities issued a subpoena to Madigan on July 17 for records, including information about lobbying.
The Democratic governor noted that the legislature’s GOP leaders, Rep. Jim Durkin of Western Springs and Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington, initially issued statements about Madigan with the same caveat. Days later, Brady joined his Senate GOP colleagues in calling for Madigan to resign “immediately.”
Meanwhile Madigan, the state’s most powerful politician, reported more than $930,000 in campaign contributions to his chief political fund. The bulk of the donations came from organized labor.
