Pritzker: Public cynical about ComEd scheme, but voters should separate that from income tax vote this fall

Pritzker is seeking voter approval Nov. 3 of a change in the state’s constitution to move Illinois from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate tax structure that increases as income rises.

Such a change would generate billions of dollars in new tax revenue. But Republicans and their allies, who have long campaigned against Madigan, have worked against the measure and suggested voters question why they should send more tax dollars to a state with a long history of financial mismanagement.

Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune who is bankrolling the campaign for the tax change, sought to separate the ComEd-Madigan issue from his proposal.

“I know that there are people who would like to have these things related to one another. They’re not,” the governor said.

“The truth is that we have an unfair tax system in the state of Illinois in which wealthy people pay the same rate in state taxes as people who are middle class or people who are working class. That’s not fair. There ought to be a higher rate for people who are millionaires and billionaires and there ought to be a lower rate for people who are working class, middle class families trying to make ends meet. That’s what this is about,” he said.