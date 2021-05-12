Pritzker’s energy proposal gets first legislative hearing

“I think what gets confusing is rather than amending or tweaking a bill that's been out there for a long time now, we have a wholly different proposal,” Gong-Gershowitz said. “I don't know how to evaluate how different it is.”

Mitchell said the goals are aligned, but Pritzker’s bill differs from CEJA in terms of practice.

“For example CEJA had a larger number of workforce hubs,” Mitchell said. “We narrowed that to 16, and in ways that we thought that DCEO (Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity) could work with in an existing way, so that's just an example of a place where there’s functional difference.”

“So there's a lot of agreement. Mostly (the difference) was in terms of just the way things are executed, we wanted to make sure we can do them in ways that our agencies can execute,” he added.

There are also utility accountability and ethics provisions included in the governor’s bill, including an end to automatic formulaic rate increases for utility companies. Utility giant Commonwealth Edison admitted in court to offering no-work jobs to associates of former House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for his favor on the legislation which created the formula rates, leading to increased costs on consumer bills.