Pritzker’s office says GOP congressmen’s complaints on federal pandemic relief are ‘baseless political attacks’

The five cited data from the U.S. Treasury Department’s inspector general showing how much each state received from the federal government and how much was spent as of June 30. The report showed Illinois received more than $3.5 billion and spent only $505 million.

That amount, the Republicans said, represented only “14.4% of the federal COVID-19 relief funding allocated by Congress as of June 30th.”

But the June 30 date is key, the governor’s office said. That’s because it’s the start of the current state budget year.

“In order to fully expend the funds, the General Assembly had to pass appropriations and create grant programs that will enable the state to spend the funds during (this budget year), which started July 1,” said Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh.

“A majority of the funding is allocated to … programs that support critical needs such as contact tracing and testing, health care providers, economic development and local governments across the state,” she said.

Abudayyeh said the congressmen could find the specific spending allocations online through the governor’s budget office.