Pritzker said the failure of his graduated income tax would leave Illinois with two options. He’s eliminated both of them.

Pritzker told reporters Wednesday that his plan for next year’s budget does not rely on federal assistance to balance, unlike the $43 billion spending plan he signed into law for the budget year that ends June 30. The governor’s full plan for plugging a nearly $4 billion hole in the current budget also remains unclear.

The plan he will present next week “is reflective of what I’ve been saying for some time now, which is that we’re going to have to make some painful cuts in state government in order to balance the budget,” Pritzker said.

“It’s also reflective of the fact that the economy in Illinois has actually done better than people have expected, and businesses are up and running,” he said. “We’ve lost fewer jobs anyway than people expected, and the result of all that is more revenue to the states. The combination of the cuts that we proposed, the fact that we have a flat budget to last year and the fact that the economy has done better is what’s allowing us to balance the budget.”