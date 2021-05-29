Pritzker says he’ll sign newly approved plan to create 110 new marijuana shops in Illinois

The bill also would create a third lottery for 55 licenses. Unlike in the earlier rounds, applicants would no longer be able to qualify for scoring bonuses by hiring workers from disadvantaged areas. Instead, “social equity” applicants would only qualify if the majority of owners or their family members were arrested or convicted of minor cannabis crimes, or if they lived in poor areas or neighborhoods with high arrest and incarceration rates.

The lotteries are meant to be held simultaneously, though regulators haven’t specified when that would happen. Applicants may qualify for only two licenses in the second and third rounds, rather than 10 in the first round.

The bill’s chief sponsor, state Rep. La Shawn Ford, a Chicago Democrat, said the bill was a compromise, but a much-needed improvement to give Black and Latino residents a fairer shot at getting into the business.

“I’m relieved,” Ford said. “I’m happy.”

Five medical cannabis dispensary licenses that were authorized but not previously awarded will also be distributed to social equity applicants. Medical patients will no longer be limited to one dispensary. And the bill is meant to require public disclosure of the dispensary owner, which lawmakers and regulators so far have kept secret.