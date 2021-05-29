Pritzker says he’ll sign newly approved plan to create 110 new marijuana shops in Illinois

Illinois stands ready to create 110 new recreational marijuana stores this year after the state Senate voted 50-3 Friday to approve a measure meant to reward those who were hurt by the war on drugs.
Following previous approval by the House, the bill goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said Friday he looks forward to signing it.
The bill is meant to fix problems with the state law that legalized recreational marijuana last year, and to increase diversity in the almost all-white-owned billion-dollar industry.
First, the plan would clear the way for the state to distribute 75 licenses that were supposed to be awarded more than a year ago, but got held up after complaints and lawsuits that the scoring of applications was unfair. Only 21 finalists were given perfect scores to qualify for a lottery, out of more than 900 applicants, and many of those who qualified included wealthy white investors.
Those applications since have been in the process of being corrected and rescored.
Next, the measure would create a second round lottery of 55 licenses for the same applicants — reduced from a previously proposed 75 licenses. To qualify, applicants would have to score 85% or better on their applications, which would increase the number qualifying.
The bill also would create a third lottery for 55 licenses. Unlike in the earlier rounds, applicants would no longer be able to qualify for scoring bonuses by hiring workers from disadvantaged areas. Instead, “social equity” applicants would only qualify if the majority of owners or their family members were arrested or convicted of minor cannabis crimes, or if they lived in poor areas or neighborhoods with high arrest and incarceration rates.
The lotteries are meant to be held simultaneously, though regulators haven’t specified when that would happen. Applicants may qualify for only two licenses in the second and third rounds, rather than 10 in the first round.
The bill’s chief sponsor, state Rep. La Shawn Ford, a Chicago Democrat, said the bill was a compromise, but a much-needed improvement to give Black and Latino residents a fairer shot at getting into the business.
“I’m relieved,” Ford said. “I’m happy.”
Five medical cannabis dispensary licenses that were authorized but not previously awarded will also be distributed to social equity applicants. Medical patients will no longer be limited to one dispensary. And the bill is meant to require public disclosure of the dispensary owner, which lawmakers and regulators so far have kept secret.
“Equity is at the core of cannabis legalization in Illinois, and this essential legislation will accelerate our collective vision to make sure that the communities harmed the most by the war on drugs can participate in this industry as it grows,” Pritzker said in a statement.