Pritzker says Illinois counties must act to stop COVID's spread. How much power do they have?

It's no wonder governors might try to "devolve some of the political onus" onto local leaders, she added. In Illinois, it's what they have asked for, and the governor has obliged.

Now it's up to local governments to decide how to go about wielding their newfound power.

Legality of local COVID-19 rules

But how much power do cities and counties have to implement their own rules?

It all depends. The only constant is that state law preempts county rules, just like federal law preempts state law, Parmet said.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency director Herb Simmons expressed doubt this week about how to legally implement restrictions on businesses and activities that put the public more at risk of catching coronavirus.

"Everybody is looking at St. Clair County saying, 'You've got to do this, you have to shut this down, you have to do that,'" Simmons said Wednesday during a news briefing. "We're waiting for the guidance from the powers that be in the state -- IDPH ... They can tell me all day long what we need to do, but how can we do it legally?"