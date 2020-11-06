Pritzker says it’s time for House Speaker Michael Madigan to be replaced as head of Illinois Democrats

Pritzker sidestepped an initial question about whether Madigan’s leadership and his role in an ongoing federal corruption investigation shared any of the blame for voter rejecting the graduated income tax on Tuesday.

Madigan has been under fire from many within his own party amid a federal corruption investigation. Last month, Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego said she would run to replace him as House Speaker.

In a statement put out late Thursday afternoon, Madigan said he isn’t going anywhere.

“I am proud of my record electing Democrats who support workers and families and represent the diversity of our state,” said the Southwest Side Democrat, who has been House speaker for all but two years since 1983. "Together, we have successfully advanced progressive policies that have made Illinois a strong Democratic state with supermajorities in the legislature.

"Illinois is the anchor in the ‘blue wall’ that has been reconstructed in the Midwest, and I look forward to continuing our fight for working families as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.”

Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider, who has regularly pushed the Democratic governor to issue a stronger response about Madigan, called Pritzker’s comments a “cop out.”

Schneider said a Madigan departure as Democratic chairman would be a “superficial and political demotion” that does nothing to “end Madigan’s reign of corruption as speaker of the House.”

