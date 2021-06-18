Pritzker signs election package that moves 2022 primary to June, makes fixtures of curbside and mail-in voting

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Thursday an election package that moves next year’s March 15 primary to June 28, makes the general election day in November a state holiday and allows voters to permanently cast ballots by mail.

Having announced earlier in the day that state offices would close Friday for Juneteenth, Pritzker also late Thursday afternoon signed measures to implement a new $42 billion state spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1.

In signing the elections bill, Pritzker painted the new law as a sharp contrast to efforts in other states to curtail voting rights.

“With attacks on voting rights on the rise in states across the nation, Illinois is proud to stand up for a strong, secure, and accessible democracy,” Pritzker said in a statement.

The new law builds off election changes imposed during the pandemic. It makes curbside voting permanent and sets up voting centers on Election Day where anyone within the election’s jurisdiction can vote, regardless of the precinct of their residence.

The measure also would make the general election date of Nov. 8, 2022, a state and school holiday. The general election last year also was designated a state holiday, making it easier to use school buildings as polling places without having to deal with student security.

Democrats sought the primary date change as they await federal census data that isn’t expected until mid-August to draw new congressional boundaries. Actual census figures were delayed due to the pandemic and unsuccessful attempts by the Trump administration to keep noncitizens out of the count.

Waiting for the hard census data for the new congressional boundaries runs up against the late August date when March primary candidates would have begun circulating their petitions. Under the new law, candidates can begin circulating petitions on Jan. 13 and would file them with the State Board of Elections between March 7 and 14.

Election authorities will send out a notice of the availability of vote-by-mail applications as well as a new registry allowing people to permanently vote by mail. People who move or die would be removed from lists based on address data and death certificates.

The measure also allows county sheriffs statewide to set up polling places in their jails for people who are awaiting trial and have not been convicted, similar to what Cook County already does.

In addition, due to a previous hacking of the Illinois State Board of Elections, the law requires the state’s 108 election authorities — primarily county clerks and boards of election — to conduct monthly vulnerability risk scanning.

Both the elections bill and the spending measures were passed by the General Assembly during the spring session. Pritzker and fellow Democrats hailed their $42 billion state spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 as another step toward stability for the state’s chronically shaky finances as Illinois emerges from the pandemic.

The plan calls for the state to pay off a $2 billion coronavirus relief loan it took out from the Federal Reserve in December ahead of schedule. It also calls for making the full required contribution of $9.8 billion to the state’s severely underfunded pension plans, and increases state spending for elementary and secondary education by more than $360 million from the current year.

The spending plan was balanced, in part, through $655 million in anticipated new revenue from a series of tax law changes that Democrats have said amount to closing corporate loopholes. Republicans have decried those changes as tax hikes on business in the midst of their recovery from a pandemic-induced economic slowdown.

The budget also allocates $2.8 billion of the $8.1 billion in federal relief Illinois is receiving from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan for a variety of purposes, including infrastructure projects, affordable housing, violence prevention and business grants.

