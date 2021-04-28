Pritzker signs sweeping health care equity reform bill at Memorial Medical Center

The Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act was the fourth and final pillar of the caucus' agenda to be passed and signed into law. The other pillars dealt with criminal justice, education and economic equity, and all but HB 158 were passed during the legislature's "lame duck" session in January, when Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, presided as House speaker.

HB 159 received no Republican votes in the House and only one in the Senate, from John Curran of Downers Gove. Republicans didn't criticize the substance of the bill but said the state can't afford the estimated cost of all the provisions — $4 billion to $12 billion annually.

"Things have just gone off the rails in this state," said state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield. "We want people to get help, but we are broke. It's all about the cost of it. The fact that this was rushed through was troubling."

Even if the state used all of the $7.5 billion expected through President Joe Biden's latest COVID-19 economic stimulus package to implement the bill, the federal money would provide only a one-time influx of cash, McClure said.