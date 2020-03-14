Pritzker to Illinoisans: Stay home this weekend

SPRINGFIELD — The first novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in central and southern Illinois, spanning eight counties, state officials said Saturday.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s message to residents, as the state’s positive COVID-19 count reached 64, was clear at a news briefing in Chicago: Stay home.

“Once again, no matter how healthy you feel, if you can, stay home. If you are able to telework, do so. If you don’t have to travel, don’t,” he said. “This isn’t forever. This is a sacrifice in the short term. … Every action that we take to control the spread of this virus and prevent our medical infrastructure from dealing with too many cases at once is an action that saves lives.”

In addition to new cases in the northeastern corner of Illinois — seven in Chicago, four in suburban Cook County, one in Kane County and one in Lake County — the Illinois Department of Public Health announced four cases in other geographic regions.

Two women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s, were diagnosed in St. Clair County in the metro-east area. One man in his 70s tested positive in Cumberland County in southeast Illinois, as did one man in his 70s in Woodford County in central Illinois.