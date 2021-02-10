Pritzker to make people with chronic conditions, disabled eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Moreover, Prizker's office said the federal Food and Drug Administration soon will consider for approval a third type of COVID-19 vaccine — this one manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and requiring only one dose — that could result in 100 million more doses for the United States by late June.

The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are in use now, and both require two doses over a several-week period for maximum effectiveness.

"As quickly as we receive enough vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting a broader section of our most vulnerable population," Pritzker said. "Those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities, such as cancer survivors or those living with heart disease, have an elevated risk of serious complications or death if they contract COVID-19."

Illinois Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said he was pleased to hear Pritzker's announcement. "While the state should have provided some method from the very beginning for those whose doctors have been insisting that their patient's life or health depends on being vaccinated, as has been the case in other states, there is now a light at the end of a very long tunnel for those in greatest need."