Pritzker tries to separate his $35 million campaign donation from an expected reelection bid

First-term Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker sought Monday to distance his anticipated bid for reelection from the $35 million he gave his campaign fund, calling the donation a “preventive measure” to counteract unspecified Republican attacks on his party’s agenda.
The State Board of Elections reported the donation Pritzker, a billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, made to campaign fund on Friday. The cash drop represents the largest signal yet of his plans to seek a second term next year.
Pritzker has sought to dismiss questions about a reelection bid, saying he is concentrating on dealing with the pandemic and public safety, not politics.
He did so again Monday during an event touting a new mass vaccination site in Forest Park. “I’m focused on getting us past this pandemic keeping people safe and healthy in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker told reporters.
“Any of that support for my committee is really designed as a preventive measure in the event that Republicans continue in any more public way to try to attack the Democratic agenda of standing up for working people or to frankly lie about the Democratic agenda,” Pritzker said.
“We’re doing what’s right for people all across the state of Illinois, making sure that working families get what they need to stay in their homes, to get jobs, to raise their wages, etc. And so, those resources will be used simply to fend off those illegitimate attacks,” he said.
Despite those comments, Pritzker’s $35 million down payment is widely viewed as a reminder to prospective Republican challengers of his ability to self-fund his campaign.
The nation’s wealthiest officeholder, worth an estimated $3.5 billion according to Forbes, Pritzker spent more than $171 million on his 2018 election victory over one-term Republican Bruce Rauner.
Last year he spent another $58 million on a losing effort to win voter approval of his signature agenda item to create a graduated-rate income tax system in Illinois.
Pritzker on Monday did not specify the “Republican attacks” he was seeking to counter with his donation. But any such actions to go after Republicans would seem to lay the groundwork for a campaign in which his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic figures to be a main theme.
Two downstate Republicans who have said they are seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Pritzker — state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo — have been vociferous critics of the governor’s pandemic response and its effects on the state’s economy.
Others considering a bid for the Republican nomination include businessman Gary Rabine of Bull Valley, who earlier this month loaned $110,000 to his recently created campaign fund, and attorney Richard Porter, the Republican national committeeman for Illinois.