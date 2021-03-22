Pritzker tries to separate his $35 million campaign donation from an expected reelection bid

First-term Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker sought Monday to distance his anticipated bid for reelection from the $35 million he gave his campaign fund, calling the donation a “preventive measure” to counteract unspecified Republican attacks on his party’s agenda.

The State Board of Elections reported the donation Pritzker, a billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, made to campaign fund on Friday. The cash drop represents the largest signal yet of his plans to seek a second term next year.

Pritzker has sought to dismiss questions about a reelection bid, saying he is concentrating on dealing with the pandemic and public safety, not politics.

He did so again Monday during an event touting a new mass vaccination site in Forest Park. “I’m focused on getting us past this pandemic keeping people safe and healthy in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker told reporters.

“Any of that support for my committee is really designed as a preventive measure in the event that Republicans continue in any more public way to try to attack the Democratic agenda of standing up for working people or to frankly lie about the Democratic agenda,” Pritzker said.