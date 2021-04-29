Pritzker unveils energy plan amid session’s final stretch

The governor’s bill essentially jumpstarts the energy negotiation process that has been ongoing since several overhaul proposals sputtered in his first year. Other proposals in the General Assembly include the Clean Energy Jobs Act, a coal-to-solar proposal and a Path to 100 Act. There’s also the labor-backed Climate Union Jobs Act, among others. The governor’s proposal contains some priorities of many or all of them.

Hastings, who for months has been heavily involved in Senate energy working groups as chair of the chamber’s Energy and Public Utilities Committee, said in a phone call Wednesday he saw some good points and some points of concern in the governor’s plan.

The effect of the carbon price must be studied, Hastings said, to determine whether it would cause some fossil fuel plants to close too early, jeopardizing the state’s available power.

He also said he was encouraged that the governor’s office included a measure making the Citizens Utility Board subject to Freedom of Information Act requests and prohibiting it from accepting funds from a foundation tied to a public utility.

But Hastings said more is needed in terms of enabling battery storage for renewable energy — proposals he has touted as sponsor of a coal-to-solar measure backed by Vistra Energy.