Pritzker urged to rescind order waiving pandemic rules for unemployment pay

"It made sense in the early days of the pandemic, but certainly not now," Denzler told WMAY. "We're a month from reopening the economy. Everybody can do it safely. There's what, 60% of people that have had a vaccination. It's time to get rid of that [waiver], and so require someone to actually be looking for work in order to get the benefit."

If the governor doesn't end the enhanced benefits, they are set to expire in September.

Another issue Denzler said needs to be addressed is the deficit in the state's unemployment insurance trust fund. He said that fund in Illinois is around $5 billion in the red. That's more than double the deficit created during the 2008 recession, which took years to pay back.

"We're getting $8.1 billion from the federal government," Denzler said. "We think that it's more than appropriate to take some of that money to help job creators and the workers that need the benefit."

If it's not paid down with federal tax dollars, Denzler said it would likely mean an unemployment insurance tax increase for employers in Illinois.

House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, said they're still evaluating how to best use the federal funds, and indicated they may have to wait until the final rules come out in two months. But the spring session ends May 31.