Pritzker won’t seek to raise income taxes or overall spending in budget proposal he’ll present to lawmakers next week

The law calls for the state to increase funding for elementary and secondary education by $350 million each year. Last year, Pritzker proposed making a portion of that funding increase contingent on voter approval of the graduated income tax. The spending plan Pritzker ultimately signed into law for the budget year that ends June 30 held state funding for schools flat.

An influx of federal funding for schools will help make up the difference, and Pritzker remains " committed to ensuring that education is fully funded in future years,” his office said.

Pritzker faces high stakes as he prepares to present his third state spending plan to lawmakers.

His proposed change to the state constitution to allow for a graduated income tax was the cornerstone of his plan for addressing the state’s long-running fiscal problems, and it crumbled when voters resoundingly rejected the idea in November.

The governor has taken other long-discussed options, including a tax on retirement income, off the table, leaving few options for providing long-term stability.