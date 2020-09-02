Pritzker worried about upcoming holiday spreading virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With coronavirus cases continuing to rise in the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday he is "very concerned" about how the upcoming holiday weekend will affect the virus' spread.

At a Chicago news conference, Pritzker said his concern, as it was during the fourth of July holiday, is people gathering for backyard barbecues, picnics and similar activities.

"We know that much of the spread that's occurring in Illinois is actually happening in these settings," Pritzker said. "They're not public settings. They're often private settings and people often let down their guard, thinking well, I'm at home or someone's home that I know. The reality is you don't know where everybody who is there has been."

That's why, he said, it is still important to wear a mask and maintain social distancing even at those events.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there are 2,128 new cases of COGVID-19 and 27 additional deaths. That brings the Illinois totals to 238,643 cases and 8,091 deaths.