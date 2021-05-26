Proposed maps slammed by GOP, community groups; Democrats provide few answers

"Right now these draft maps aren't built with us. They are built for us. And we are not okay with them," she said, urging lawmakers not to approve the maps.

Groups representing the Latinx, Jewish, Asian, and Black communities also testified. They made similar points as Sayeed and said the Democrats' proposal divides up their communities.

"We were somewhat astonished to see that some of the improvements we asked for were not made," said Shlomo Soroka from Agudah Israel of Illinois.

Soroka said the Jewish community, which is most dense in the north suburbs of Chicago, was divided up into several districts and he previously submitted maps to the committee showing them an appropriate way to handle redistricting to keep Jewish representation.

Sayeed said her group and others just want equitable representation and not to be drawn into a partisan fight. Witnesses testified on a wide range of personal concerns, including lines through Black communities on Chicago's west side and the difficulty groups have analyzing the maps.

"This is a significant problem," said Jose Marco-Paredes from Latino Policy Forum on the lack of data accompanying the map release.

"We can't evaluate what we can't see," said Robin Hood, a pastor from Chicago's west side.