Prosecutors: Ray LaHood pays $40,000 fine to resolve federal investigation

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood paid a $40,000 fine as part of a deal with federal prosecutors after making "misleading" statements to federal agents and failing to disclose a $50,000 payment on two government ethics forms, the Department of Justice disclosed.

The announcement about the former Peoria lawmaker came as part of a broader federal inquiry into a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire, prosecutors in California said in a news release Wednesday. Gilbert Chagoury agreed to pay $1.8 million to resolve claims that he conspired to violate federal law by making illegal campaign contributions to candidates for president and Congress.

Foreign nationals cannot contribute to such races. But Chagoury, 75 and now living in France, paid the fine to resolve claims that he, with the help of others, donated $180,000 to four candidates between 2012 and 2016.

His fine was paid in December 2019 but just announced this week.

Where does LaHood come into this? The release from prosecutors described it as "a separate and unrelated matter."