Protesters gather as Illinois lawmakers, 6 feet apart, resume delayed work

Moments before he was escorted out after refusing to comply, Bailey voted against the face-covering requirement, saying the majority was "silencing millions of voices of people who have had enough." He walked out without incident.

"The representative has shown callous disregard for life, callous disregard for people's health ...," Pritzker said later at his daily COVID-19 briefing. "Clearly, the representative has no interest in protecting others."

The administration reported 147 more COVID-19-related deaths in Illinois Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died to 4,525 deaths. New cases numbered 2,388, for a total of 100,418 infections, although many of those have recovered.

Lawmakers, whose scheduled adjournment date is May 31, must approve a state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. It may be one of the more challenging budgets in Illinois history. The pandemic, which has closed non-essential businesses and ordered people to stay at home, has ripped a $7 billion deficit in the current and next year's spending plan.

The two chambers late Wednesday positioned pieces of legislation to serve as a budget bill and a capital construction measure and said negotiations now begin in earnest.