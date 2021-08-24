Public hearings set before future tweaks in state legislative map based on new Census data

 Skip to main content
Illinois House and Senate redistricting hearings will be held virtually and in person Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the General Assembly's expected Aug. 31 vote on state legislative district boundary changes being considered by Democrats who control both chambers.

The hearings, some of which will be held jointly between House and Senate redistricting committees, will allow for oral testimony to be offered via Zoom and in person at sites in Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Peoria, Collinsville and Carbondale.

"We are holding them throughout the state so everyone has the opportunity to participate and all parts of the state have an opportunity to be heard," Jaclyn Driscoll, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, said Monday.

Welch and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said last week that they will convene a one-day special session Aug. 31 in Springfield. Welch said legislation to be voted on will "amend the legislative map enacted in June to incorporate the latest Census data."

A key Republican lawmaker involved in the once-every-10-years redistricting process slammed the hearing schedule.

State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said Democrats' plan for soliciting public opinions and coming up with changes will be "highly condensed" and offer "even less transparency" than when Democrats first approved the new legislative map in May with no Republican votes.

Democrats' "rush to take new legislative action" to correct discrepancies revealed by 2020 Census data released Aug. 12 so they can maximize political power is a "sham process" that won't hold up in court, Barickman said.

Driscoll said the public hearings currently scheduled will be held before Democrats propose changes in the map. She said the hearings "are intended to inform the public about the Census and give the public an opportunity to provide their recommendations."

It's unclear whether there will be additional public hearings after changes proposed by Democrats are made public.

Democratic lawmakers either weren't available or declined interviews to answer questions about the latest hearings.

Instead, House and Senate Democrats issued a news release in which Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, chairman of the Senate Redistricting Committee, said: "Our goal throughout this entire process has been to ensure that every person in Illinois receives fair and equal representation. The maps passed in May were drawn with the best data available at the time. Now that the long-awaited Census data has arrived, we will make adjustments as needed."

Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, D-Cicero, chairwoman of the House Redistricting Committee, said in the release: "Our goal from the beginning has always been passing a map that adheres to state and federal law while reflecting the diversity of this state and remaining a model for the nation for minority representation."

Earlier this year, Republicans and good-government groups criticized Democrats for conducting months of hearings before specific proposed legislative district boundary changes were known and not giving much time for responses later on.

A few hearings were held in the days after an initial Democratic proposal was made public. A few tweaks to that proposal were made before the House and Senate votes on May 28 votes.

Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat who previously said he would veto a redistricting map drawn by politicians, nevertheless signed the map into law June 4.

Barickman said Republicans warned Democrats that the American Community Survey population estimates Democrats used in the remapping process, rather than waiting for official 2020 Census data this month, would lead to their map being declared unconstitutional.

Democrats said they were fulfilling their duty under the Illinois Constitution to take action before June 30, and they were confident the map they came up with would pass constitutional muster.

Republican leaders in the General Assembly, as well as the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, filed separate lawsuits in federal court to strike down the map. Those lawsuits remain pending.

Republicans said in recent court documents that the map should be declared invalid because several legislative districts in the Chicago area have 2020 population levels diverging too far from the average district size.

Barickman said he doubted federal judges will uphold the Democrats' map, even after any changes made next week. There's no legal precedent for this matter in Illinois because ACS estimates weren't the General Assembly's main source for map making before this year.

Barickman and other Republicans say Democrats and federal judges should transfer the map-making process for state legislative districts in the hands of a bipartisan, eight-member commission.

Democrats oppose this option because they say the commission would deadlock, and power over redistricting then would be given to one party or another based on a name drawn out of a hat.

The organization CHANGE Illinois issued a news release a few days ago that said lawmakers should to move forward on any changes to the new legislative map with "transparency and inclusion" that previously were "sorely lacking."

The group said, "Illinoisans should be granted a two-week period to review changes to maps and to provide further feedback and insight that was not afforded them in the spring."

CHANGE Illinois Executive Director Madeleine Doubek said: "Lawmakers should actively engage community members in a dialogue about how districts can be drawn to better serve the people. They should not simply be told 'thank you' and shown the door by elected officials seeking to preserve their power."

House and Senate Democrats said in their release that members of the public can provide testimony, submit electronic testimony or submit electronic witness slips before the hearings through the General Assembly website, ilga.gov, or through email at redistrictingcommittee@senatedem.ilga.gov and redistrictingcommittee@hds.ilga.gov.

The seven committee hearings, which can be viewed live on the General Assembly website, at:

*1 p.m. Thursday for a joint House and Senate hearing in the Michael Bilandic Building in Chicago.

*10 a.m. Friday for a House hearing at IBEW Local 309 in Collinsville.

*Noon Friday for a Senate committee hearing in the Will County Board Room in Joliet.

*10 a.m. Saturday for a joint House and Senate hearing in Gilmore Auditorium at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., Peoria.

*Noon Saturday at a House hearing (virtual only) for the Champaign region.

*3 p.m. Saturday for a Senate hearing in the Carbondale SIU Student Center in Carbondale.

*10 a.m. Sunday for a House hearing at Phillips Park Visitors' Center in Aurora.

