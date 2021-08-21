 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Raoul encouraging nicotine regulations

  • 0

Kids are heading back to class across the country, learning in person this year. But COVID-19 is forcing some students to quarantine, and others to close school doors. This all comes as a handful of states go against CDC guidance for universal masking, and the federal government threatens to…

{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking federal agencies to place stricter regulations on tobacco and nicotine products to help curb the increasing number of children and teens who are addicted to such products.

Raoul joined a coalition of 31 attorneys general who are urging the Food and Drug Administration to place restrictions on products such as e-cigarettes, which are disproportionately harmful for young people.

Suggestions from the coalition include eliminating flavors that appeal to children and teens, limiting nicotine levels and restricting marketing.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a package of legislation that aims to make Illinois a safer and more compassionate state for domestic violence survivors.

"E-cigarette use among youth and teens has reached epidemic levels, and FDA action is critical to supporting states' efforts to protect youth," Raoul said. "Manufacturers of these products exploit loopholes in regulations in order to blatantly develop and market their products to youth ... I urge the FDA to take steps to close loopholes and better regulate these harmful products to protect young people from the dangers of e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products."

Funeral arrangements announced for five children who died in an East St. Louis fire

The FDA is expected to decide whether e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products should be allowed to remain on the market starting Sept. 9.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington firefighters add drone to toolbox

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News