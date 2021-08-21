Raoul encouraging nicotine regulations

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking federal agencies to place stricter regulations on tobacco and nicotine products to help curb the increasing number of children and teens who are addicted to such products.
Raoul joined a coalition of 31 attorneys general who are urging the Food and Drug Administration to place restrictions on products such as e-cigarettes, which are disproportionately harmful for young people.
Suggestions from the coalition include eliminating flavors that appeal to children and teens, limiting nicotine levels and restricting marketing.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a package of legislation that aims to make Illinois a safer and more compassionate state for domestic violence survivors.
"E-cigarette use among youth and teens has reached epidemic levels, and FDA action is critical to supporting states' efforts to protect youth," Raoul said. "Manufacturers of these products exploit loopholes in regulations in order to blatantly develop and market their products to youth ... I urge the FDA to take steps to close loopholes and better regulate these harmful products to protect young people from the dangers of e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products."
The FDA is expected to decide whether e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products should be allowed to remain on the market starting Sept. 9.
Photos: Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair
Republican National Committee co-chairman Tommy Hicks, of Texas, was the guest speaker at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair Thursday.
JERRY NOWICKI, CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy speaks at a Republican Day rally at the Illinois State Fair, leading supporters in a "Fire Pritzker" chant referring to the 2022 Illinois governor's race.
JERRY NOWICKI, CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
Congressman Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, speaks at a Republican Day rally in Springfield Thursday.
JERRY NOWICKI, CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, 18th, mingles at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
A crowd begins to gather for Republican Day on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Thursday.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, 15th, chats with Abraham Lincoln presenter Randy Duncan at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Thursday.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., visits with Randy Duncan, an Abraham Lincoln presenter with Looking for Lincoln, during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo serves as the emcee during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo serves as the emcee during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, delivers the "Fire Pritzker" chant as he gives his opening remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Peggy Hubbard, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up as Richard Porter delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a republican candidate for Illinois Governor, visits with supporters during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, speaks with reporters during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
U.S. Rep Darin LaHood, R-Ill., delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, yells the chant "Fire Pritzker" during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, gives his opening remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, raises his hand when the emcee asks who in attendance is from Sangamon County during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., delivers her remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, waits off to the side of the stage before his slot to speak during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Gary Rabine, a Republican candidate for Illinois Governor, speaks with visitors during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
U.S. Rep Darin LaHood, R-Ill., visits with supporters during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.