Raoul encouraging nicotine regulations

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking federal agencies to place stricter regulations on tobacco and nicotine products to help curb the increasing number of children and teens who are addicted to such products.

Raoul joined a coalition of 31 attorneys general who are urging the Food and Drug Administration to place restrictions on products such as e-cigarettes, which are disproportionately harmful for young people.

Suggestions from the coalition include eliminating flavors that appeal to children and teens, limiting nicotine levels and restricting marketing.

"E-cigarette use among youth and teens has reached epidemic levels, and FDA action is critical to supporting states' efforts to protect youth," Raoul said. "Manufacturers of these products exploit loopholes in regulations in order to blatantly develop and market their products to youth ... I urge the FDA to take steps to close loopholes and better regulate these harmful products to protect young people from the dangers of e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products."

The FDA is expected to decide whether e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products should be allowed to remain on the market starting Sept. 9.

