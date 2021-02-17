Reaction to Pritzker's budget address

"I look forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to put forward a responsible, balanced budget that puts people back to work.”

— Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington

“Despite shuttered businesses and growing unemployment lines due to COVID, the majority party last spring pushed through a budget that totaled $5 billion more than we were expected to bring in in revenue, and said voters would simply have to approve their progressive tax increase in November to pay for it. We know how that plan worked out, but a year later, here we go again."

— Rep. Dan Brady, R-Normal

"The governor's budget address was heartfelt and appreciated in addressing loved ones we've lost due to COVID-19. COVID continues to remain at the forefront of our focus and unfortunately immunizations are still lagging behind in our state. A lot more effort needs to be placed into the process of notifying and immunizing the people of the state of Illinois in a timely and organized manner."

— Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason

