Reaction to Pritzker's budget proposal splits along partisan lines

"Our parents should feel safe and confident that their children can return to school and get their education without worry of the pandemic," Scherer said. "We have many essential workers who have continually made sacrifice after sacrifice to ensure our communities could still operate during these trying times. We cannot let their efforts go in vain, as legislators, the time is now to make tough decisions in the best interest of the people of Illinois, our workers and those desperate to find a job."

Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, praised Pritzker's proposal for bolstering IDES, mental health programs and senior services. While she didn't think everything was perfect, she said it was a budget that she and her fellow Democrats could work with.

"There are some encouraging aspects of the governor's proposal, and I look forward to further discussions with him and his team to improve upon it," Turner said. "People from all corners of the 48th district are hurting, and I intend to play a key role in delivering the relief they sorely deserve."

Democrats also applauded Pritzker' commitment to increasing funding in key areas.