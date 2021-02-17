Reactions differ to Pritzker’s proposed corporate tax changes

The governor’s budget plan calls for rolling back this bonus depreciation that would have allowed business owners of certain depreciable properties to claim up to 100% of the depreciation as a tax deduction.

This rollback would preserve $214 million of the total $932 million proposed by Pritzker’s tax deduction closures.

The second so-called “corporate loophole” created under the TCJA that Pritzker proposed cutting is a deduction for dividends, or shareholder profits, by multinational corporations with foreign subsidiaries.

Pritzker’s budget officials said this change under TCJA allows large multinational corporations with foreign subsidiaries to deduct the dividends that their foreign subsidiary pays to a parent company at a lower tax rate than dividends paid to a domestic subsidiary.

Pritzker’s proposed budget would end the lower tax rates for the foreign source dividends, and make them equivalent to the rates for domestic source dividends, preserving $107 million in revenue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Durkin also condemned Pritzker for including the Invest in Kids Scholarship Tax Credit Program — a scholarship program for low-income students who attend private or parochial schools — in his list of proposed cuts to tax credits.