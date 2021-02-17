Reactions differ to Pritzker’s proposed corporate tax changes

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined a $41.6 billion budget proposal Wednesday that would hold most state agencies at flat funding levels but which relies heavily on changes to the state’s corporate tax structure that lawmakers have not yet approved.

The budget proposal, which is only the governor’s request for lawmakers in the General Assembly, does not call for income tax increases. Over the next four months, lawmakers will work on an operating budget of their own to send to the governor which may or may not address all of his requests.

It also does not rely on any federal funding increases that have not yet been passed into law, although a federal Medicaid reimbursement rate increase that is already in place does account for a $638 million reduction to the state’s expenditures.

It was Pritzker’s third budget message since taking office in 2019. And unlike others that were delivered from the House chamber in the Capitol, this year’s message was delivered remotely through a prerecorded video due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The address was recorded at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, which now serves as a COVID-19 vaccination site.