Read Pritzker's statement on Chauvin guilty verdict

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office released the following statement Tuesday following the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin:

“No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, who deserve to have him alive today. I’m also thinking of all our Black communities and other communities of color who see their children or their parents or themselves in George Floyd, and Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo, and Breonna Taylor, and Laquan McDonald.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+4 Illinois reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict This story will be updated. Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

“This verdict marks an important milestone on the journey to justice, but the fullest measure of progress is how we deliver accountability, safety and meaningful change.

“In Illinois, we are addressing law enforcement reform, criminal justice reform, economic opportunity, educational equity and health care.