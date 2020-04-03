READ THE DOCUMENT: Court says Illinois Sen. Bill Brady helped get brothers loan based on 'false statements'

After hiring an attorney in 2011 and discovering the true ownership of the four buildings and the Busey Bank mortgages against the properties, the case states, Pliura "felt that he had been 'hoodwinked' and was 'out of the money.'" Pliura learned in July 2011 that the properties had been transferred to Busey Bank in lieu of foreclosure. He also asked Robert Brady many times for payment over years "but was repeatedly told that the market was sour and the Bradys were waiting for the market to turn around." He filed a lawsuit in state court in 2018 and Robert Brady then filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 18, 2018.

Under cross-examination at the trial, Pliura said he was aware the Bradys were in financial trouble and the real estate industry was not doing well in 2010, when the loan was made.

"But he said that he assumed the Bradys' situation was a 'blip' as he continued to see them socializing at the country club and he believed that they would not cheat him due to their many years of friendship. ... He admitted that he was 'stupid' for not retaining counsel to represent him in the loan transaction."

The judge found Pliura's explanation for why he made the loan credible.