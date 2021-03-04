READ THE LETTER: Lawmakers want Pritzker to loosen COVID rules on children's museums

Barickman, Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, and Assistant Majority Leader Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, in the letter said they want the governor to find a safe way for the state's 17 children's museums and 10 science centers to begin operations. The institutions have had various restrictions for about a year because of the pandemic.

"Children's museums across Illinois are facing an economic crisis right now," the letter reads. "These facilities serve hundreds of communities and school districts, as well as millions of families."

A request for comment about the letter was not returned by Pritzker's office.

Current Phase 4 guidelines outlined in the state Restore Illinois COVID-19 response plan allow museums to reopen at 25% capacity, but hands-on exhibits must remain closed or modified.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St. in Normal, lost $800,000 in admissions, field trips, memberships, rentals and other revenue and laid off 40 employees, said Director Beth Whisman.

"We are relieved that our lawmakers are helping children's museums find a path forward," she said.