READ THE LETTER: Lawmakers want Pritzker to loosen COVID rules on children's museums

SPRINGFIELD — Three Illinois lawmakers are urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to modify Restore Illinois guidelines to allow children's museums to reopen.
"The ultimate reality is these children's museums are an outlet for children and families who are struggling to navigate remote learning, they're struggling to keep their children engaged in educational type activities," state Sen. Jason Barickman, R- Bloomington, told The Pantagraph. "The children's museum believes that it can operate in a manner that is safe and consistent with what some of their peer organizations are doing across the country."
The Pantagraph this week wrote about ongoing financial issues facing children's museums statewide. The institutions also can't get certain federal COVID financial aid because the money is limited to museums and venues with fixed seating. Many children's museums don't have that.
Barickman, Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, and Assistant Majority Leader Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, in the letter said they want the governor to find a safe way for the state's 17 children's museums and 10 science centers to begin operations. The institutions have had various restrictions for about a year because of the pandemic.
"Children's museums across Illinois are facing an economic crisis right now," the letter reads. "These facilities serve hundreds of communities and school districts, as well as millions of families."
A request for comment about the letter was not returned by Pritzker's office.
Current Phase 4 guidelines outlined in the state Restore Illinois COVID-19 response plan allow museums to reopen at 25% capacity, but hands-on exhibits must remain closed or modified.
The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St. in Normal, lost $800,000 in admissions, field trips, memberships, rentals and other revenue and laid off 40 employees, said Director Beth Whisman.
"We are relieved that our lawmakers are helping children's museums find a path forward," she said.
The Children's Museum in Oak Lawn and the Kidzeum of Health and Science in Springfield also pushed for the state to provide better guidelines last year.
The group, with the Association of Children's Museums, drafted guidelines to present to the Restore Illinois team, but requests were unsuccessful.
Barickman, Koehler and Burke wrote that while children's museums are unable to reopen under Phase 4 guidelines other indoor recreation with "similar high-touch activities" like bowling alleys, gyms, and gaming facilities can operate at 50% capacity.
"This policy does not seem consistent and could be seen as unfairly targeting museums which were widely recognized as industry leaders in cleaning protocols before the pandemic," the letter reads.
Whisman said that children's museums, although unlikely to reopen immediately if guidelines change, are hopeful to put their action plans in place to continue serving the community.
She said, "We hope the governor is able to serve our museums and families by helping us find a path forward within the DCEO's Restore Illinois plan."
