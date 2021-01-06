 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Read the statement: Pritzker calls for Trump impeachment
7 comments
breaking editor's pick topical

Read the statement: Pritzker calls for Trump impeachment

  • 7
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement Wednesday called on Congress to remove President Donald Trump from office.

This story will be updated.

Read the full statement here: 

“I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.

 

Watch now: Rep. Rodney Davis on Capitol raid: 'A sad day for our country'

Days after she was sworn in, Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller facing criticism for invoking Adolf Hitler during speech in Washington

“I say this after careful thought and reflection on my responsibilities as an American and as Governor of Illinois. We are in the middle of a deadly pandemic that continues to need the full time and attention of our state resources. We are working to oversee a massive vaccination effort that will require the full focus of our state agencies and first responders.

“Because of today’s events incited by the President, I had to ask the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement resources, engaged in important life-saving missions, to redeploy to heighten their presence at government buildings and the Capitol in Springfield.

“As the heart of our democracy was under siege and blood was literally being spilled in our most sacred halls, Donald Trump was praising the attackers. There are real questions about what efforts the President made to protect our Congress or what obstructions he committed that has prevented the ending of the siege.

“There is no doubt in my mind that his efforts to encourage a coup represent high treason to this democracy, our Constitution and all Americans. He poses a danger to our nation. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately. And every person in a position of public trust, elected or otherwise, who enabled the systematic dismantling of our democratic norms and failed to speak up or take action bears some responsibility for the culmination of four years of spreading bile.

“This violence is the natural conclusion of Donald Trump’s efforts to unleash the forces of hate and divide our nation. It must end.”

IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach

7 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House adopts rules package for 117th Congress
Govt-and-politics

House adopts rules package for 117th Congress

“It’s disappointing House Democrats have completely dismissed the first opportunity to work together in the new Congress to instill voter confidence and protect the integrity of our election process,” said House Administration ranking member Rodney Davis. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois gets first shipment of COVID vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News