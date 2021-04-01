Rep. Adam Kinzinger raises $1.1 million for his anti-Trump PAC in first quarter

Lauf, who has announced her intention to run for Kinzinger’s seat, worked briefly as a political appointee in the commerce department in the Trump administration and is seeking the former president’s endorsement.

Kinzinger has not formally announced his reelection plans. But he said the $1.1 million he raised in his congressional campaign fund was nearly three times what he raised for the same time period in 2019 and more than three times what he raised in the first quarter of 2017.

Kinzinger said his “Country First” leadership political action committee had also raised $1.1 million in the quarter, with an average donation of $46 from more than 10,000 donors in all 50 states.

“We’re very proud, on the reelect side, of the number of folks that have just stood up and said, ‘We’re with you. We want you back in Congress. We think you will do a great job leading in this kind of moment where we’re very divided,’” Kinzinger said.

“And then on the ‘Country First’ side of things, just the vast amount of people that have signed up and given, really organically, to say, ‘We just want a movement where people are putting the country before the party.’ I’ll say it’s exciting, it’s humbling,” he said.